Kim Cattrall knew what she wanted from HBO for her return to the “Sex and the City” universe.

It was recently announced the actress would finally make a cameo in season 3 after her presence was missed in season 1 and 2.

Speaking on the announcement, Cattrall revealed on “The View” she had a list of conditions before she would come back.

“Well, it’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’,” she recalled.

One of the demands was to enlist the aid of the costume designer from “Sex and the City”.

“I went ‘hmm. Let me get creative and one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought, you know, if I’m going to come back, I’ve got to come back with that kind of Samantha style,” she shared.

“And Just Like That…” star Sarah Jessica Parker previously told the media part of Cattrall’s return was fueled by a celebration of “SATC”s 25th anniversary.