Meghan Markle may be striking out on her own.

Following the end of her and Prince Harry’s podcast production deal with Spotify, royal watcher Daniela Elser reports that the Duchess of Sussex is fielding her offers.

“It is looking increasingly like the duchess has traded their Sussex double act for her own one-woman show,” Elser said in an article at news.com.au.

“Meghan — and only Meghan — has a new super agent and reportedly ‘offers have been pouring in’ for Meghan — and only Meghan,” the writer added.

The $20 million dollar deal with the couple’s Archewell Audio resulted in just one 12-episode podcast, the Markle-hosted “Archetypes”, in which she interviewed a range of guests, including Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling.

Harry, meanwhile, is still hard at work on his upcoming documentary series “Heart of Invictus”, as part of Archewell Productions’ deal with Netflix.

According to Elser, as Harry keeps busy, his wife and her team are “plotting her next chapter.”

She added, “It looks a lot like, for the first time, the couple are truly on divergent professional paths.”