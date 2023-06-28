Caitlyn Jenner shared an emotional post to mark Khloé Kardashian’s 39th birthday on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair posing at Khloé’s 2009 wedding to now ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The former Olympic gold medallist — who was married to Kris Jenner from 1991-2015 — wrote, “Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother.”

Caitlyn added, “I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart.

“I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.”

Caitlyn also posted another throwback photo in a frame of Khloé and Kendall Jenner, adding the same birthday message.

The Good American co-founder re-posted Caitlyn’s message, adding: “I love you!!!!!!! 💕”

Khloé’s dad, Robert Sr., passed away at age 59 in 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Kris Jenner was among family members sharing an array of snaps to mark Khloé’s special day, which Kourtney re-posted.

The momager also shared a montage of home video clips, sharing a lengthy caption gushing over her daughter.

Kim Kardashian posted:

Kylie Jenner wrote, alongside multiple throwback shots: “happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! i couldn’t do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. i love you forever and beyond,” with Kendall re-posting it.