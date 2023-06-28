Travis Kelce is okay with his salary, for now.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is featuring in the new issue of Vanity Fair and he opens up about being underpaid as an NFL star.

According to the magazine, the football player’s $11.25 million per year base salary makes him only the 54th highest-paid in the league.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” he says. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”

Travis Kelce – Photo: Nick Riley Bentham/Vanity Fair

Due to the NFL’s salary cap, the Chiefs have actually parted ways with a number of key players in recent years, who have often gone on to bigger paydays at other teams.

“When I saw Tyreek [Hill] go and get $30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now,” Kelce says. “I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

Despite his focus being on winning, Kelce admits the idea of trying to get paid more has crossed his mind.

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” he explains.

“I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth,” Kelce adds. “But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

Kelce has been playing with the Chiefs since 2013, and has earned two Super Bowl championships with the team, in 2020 and 2023.

With his contract up in 2025, the 33-year-old also has also given some thought to a potential post-football career, imagining he could get into broadcasting and NFL commentating.

“I could sit there, talk football, and make it relatable. I could get into the scheme of things. I could make it make sense to the people who are just now getting into it,” Kelce says. “And I could bring the juice.”