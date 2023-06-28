Chlöe Bailey was honoured on Tuesday night at the third annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, alongside fellow honouree Whoopi Goldberg, with the event hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

“You know I don’t sugarcoat everything, so let me be honest and tell you when I was told that I was the recipient of the Fearlessness Award, I was a little apprehensive. In fact, it was somewhere between apprehension and terrified,” said Bailey in her acceptance speech, via Variety.

“Over the past few years there have been so many times where I didn’t feel fearless at all. It may sound crazy, but I felt the opposite of fearless,” she continued.

“I felt vulnerable and bare, and then I realized that’s the whole point of being fearless. Doing it anyway because you believe in it,” Bailey added, eliciting applause from the audience.

“Sure, I could create my art and lock it away for only me but I chose to share it. I chose to stand with my head high and say, ‘This is me, accept it or don’t,’” she said.

While doing that can sometimes feel “lonely” and “isolating,” Bailey has come to realize that “you cannot even attempt to find your worth until you embrace your vulnerability, until you conquer your self-doubt and your fear. It’s a lifelong journey.”

Bailey concluded by sharing, “Feel those vulnerabilities and those doubts. Conquer it and overcome it. It won’t be easy, and I’m still working on it. Be fearless.”