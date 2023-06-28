Idris Elba is showing off one of his many talents.

The “Hijack” star has been happily married to model, activist, and beauty mogul Sabrina Dhowre Elba for four years, having tied the knot in 2019.

ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier pointed out that his marriage to the Canadian makes him an honorary Canadian in some regards, which prompted Elba to give his impression of a Canadian.

“Canadian. Oh, ya. Oh yaaa. Canadian eh? Oh ya. Mans have never been to …I can’t even do it. Shout out Toronto, Canada. You know, I love you. And every time I come to Canada, I get a lot of love… so, big up,” he joked at the premiere of his Apple TV+ thriller series “Hijack” in London.

The world premiere of the series was a little special for Elba as it took place in his hometown.

“It’s a full circle moment. You know, like I grew up around this, not in this area, but I walked here as a young lad thinking about, you know, being an actor,” recalled the actor. “I wanted to do something and here I am being able to show something that way, you know?”

“Hijack” is now streaming on Apple TV+.