Shania Twain loves performing for a hometown crowd.

The proud native of Timmons, Ontario, recently spoke with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about the special feeling she gets whenever she headlines a show in Toronto, where longtime friends and family members are in the audience cheering her on.

“It’s always it’s exciting when I get to see family and friends out on the road,” Twain said.

“Yeah, it does help to make me feel a little more connected to real life, you know, because it’s quite a big machine out here. And it functions like a machine, and it’s a very full-on intense matter of months,” she continued.

“It’s all about living for the tour,” she explained.

“You know, so much discipline. I’m living for the tour. I’m eating for the tour. I’m sleeping for the tour. I’m doing everything for the tour because I want it to be the best every night. You know, I want to be consistent. So when I’ve got family or friends visiting, it does all of a sudden like, Oh, oh, yeah, there is actually a real world going on outside this bubble, right?” she said. “It grounds it mentally for me.”