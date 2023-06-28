Kate Middleton is bringing pink back.

The Duchess of Cambridge channeled her inner Barbie for the reopening of the Young V&A museum in London Wednesday.

She sported a pastel pink dress by Beulah for the occasion, having first debuted the look at Wimbledon in 2021.

Pink has been trending in fashion among celebrities with the upcoming “Barbie” film starring Margot Robbie set for release in July.

The children involved with the transformation of the museum were all too-eager to show the princess the exhibits in the new galleries called Play, Imagine and Design.

“Our children are super keen to talk to the Princess of Wales during her visit @young_vam,” Globe Primary school shared on Twitter. “This is not a typical Wednesday morning for them!”

Catherine, Princess of Wales – Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Middleton tends to save pink for occasions related to children such as when she promised to wear the colour to visit cancer patient Mila Sneddon in 2021, reports People.