Madonna is pausing her hugely anticipated Celebration Tour after being sidelined due to a “serious bacterial infection.”

The announcement came from her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, who shared the news via social media.

According to Oseary, the infection sent Madonna to hospital, where she spent several days in intensive care.

“Her health is improving,” Oseary wrote, “however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

He added:“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The 35-city worldwide Celebration Tour had been scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15, and was slated to conclude on Dec. 1.