Anthony Mackie will soon hold the distinction of playing not one but two iconic Marvel superheroes, with his previous character — Falcon — picking up Steve Rogers’ shield to become the next Captain America, a transition that will come to fruition in next year’s “Captain America: Brave New World”.

However, if Mackie had originally envisioned himself in the role of an altogether different Marvel character.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Mackie revealed that he first began reaching out to Marvel Studios way back in the early 2010s, prior to his casting as Sam Wilson/Falcon in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”.

“I had been contacting Marvel a lot about Black Panther,” he explained. “I had written them letters. I was trying to find a way to make them make Black Panther. And I wanted to be Black Panther because growing up I f**king loved Black Panther.”

Mackie was eventually able to set up a meeting with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who had him in mind for another character altogether — but wouldn’t tell him anything about it.

“I’ll never forget, Joe Russo said, ‘Listen, so we’re doing this movie. We want you to be in it. We can’t say what character you’re playing or who else is going to be in it. Would you do it?’” Mackie said of that meeting.

“And that was it. I was like, ‘You know what, I like y’all dudes. I’ll do it. I’ll go on this ride with you,’” he said of being offered Falcon. “So when they hit me up and they were like, ‘Yo, so it’s Sam Wilson,’ I’m like, ‘Really?’”