Scott Speedman has popped the question.

The Canadian actor’s new fiancée, Lindsay Rae Hofmann, shared a series of photos on Instagram.

In the first, she holds her hand on the side of Speedman’s face to show off her glittering diamond ring, while other photos feature the couple sweetly kissing, and one in which she holds up her hand to display the ring.

“Yes,” she wrote in the caption.

Speedman and Hofmann have been together since 2017.

In November 2021, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child together, daughter Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman.