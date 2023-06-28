Carly Reeves made quite an impression on TV viewers in the season debut of “Claim to Fame” — albeit not in a good way.

The series, hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, brings together relatives of celebrities, who live together under one roof while concealing their identities and lineage while competing in challenges, forming strategic partnerships and playing DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination in order to win the $100,000 grand prize.

Reeves is the niece of Oscar winner Tom Hanks — and, as viewers discovered, not great at losing.

When she became the first person eliminated from the season, Reeves had a tearful meltdown.

“I did not expect this all all,” she said while sadly sobbing, then angrily attacking the person behind her elimination. “I freaking helped you… I swear, I hope you go home…”

She then declared, “I didn’t even get to do any challenges. I don’t deserve this… I should have more camera time. I should be here longer!”

Following that spectacle, Reeves spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her elimination.

“Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I’m an emotional, very dramatic person,” she explained.

“I was really angry that I didn’t get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants. I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home,” she said. “And then that turned to complete despair and sadness. I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That’s just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.”

She also revealed what her famous uncle’s reaction was when he learned she was going to appear on the show.

“Oh, he was excited for me. He was like, ‘Going on a show, that’s your choice. I hope you do well. Best of luck.'”

Asked if she thinks that Hanks will watch the episode, she replied, “I hope so. I mean, maybe I don’t want him to watch it because I don’t want to embarrass him for any reason. I hope I don’t embarrass him, but I don’t think I do. So, I would love for him to watch it, because I think it’s hilarious… He’s happy for me no matter what. He did ask me, ‘Did you make some money?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I made a little bit.’ And he said, ‘Ok, good.’ So, he was happy that I made a little money.”