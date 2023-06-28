Colleen Ballinger has re-emerged to share her side of the story after the “Miranda Sings” YouTuber was accused of grooming by a fan who claimed she’d “formed an inappropriate personal friendship with him while he was between the ages of 13 and 16.”

In a new YouTube video she released on Wednesday, July 28, Ballinger is seen strumming a ukulele while she tells viewers, “Some people are saying things about me that just aren’t true… Even though my team has strongly advised me not to say what I’m going to say, I realized they never said I couldn’t sing about what I want to say.”

She then proceeds to break into a song, apparently titled “Toxic Gossip Train”.

“Thought you wanted me to take accountability / but that’s not the point of your mob mentality / your goal is to ruin the life of the person you despise / while you dramatize your lies and monetize their demise.”

In another part of the song, she sings, “I’m sure you’re disappointed in my s**tty little song / I know you wanted me to say that I was 100 per cent in the wrong / well I’m sorry I’m not gonna take that route / of admitting to lies and rumours that you made up for clout.”

She continued: “The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats / I’m not a groomer, just a loser / who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans / and I’m not a predator even a lot of you think so / because five years ago I made a fart joke,” Ballinger sang.