Get ready for another explosive thriller from Liam Neeson.

In his latest, the “Taken” star finds himself targeted by a devious but deranged killer out for vengeance.

“Liam Neeson stars in Retribution, an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge,” notes. the film’s synopsis.

READ MORE: Liam Neeson Dropped By The Set Of ‘John Wick 4’ Just To Say Hi To Keanu Reeves, Recalls Shamier Anderson

“When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks,” the synopsis continues. “With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.”

Roadside Attractions

Directed by Nimród Antal (whose credits include “Vacancy” and “Predators”), “Retribution is a remake of the Spanish movie “El Desconocido”, which earned eight Goya Award nominations when it was released in 2015.

“Retribution” hits theatres on Aug. 25.