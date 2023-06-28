“Vanderpump Rules” experienced its most buzz-worthy season ever thanks to “Scandoval” and the fallout over Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

With the latest season having set ratings records, Deadline is reporting that Bravo is moving full-speed ahead with a spin-off to the reality show.

“The series will follow a group of tight-knit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in the Valley,” notes Deadline in its synopsis of the as-yet-untitled “VPR” spin-off.

According to the report, the spin-off will include Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, who welcomed their first child, Cruz, in April 2021. Also rumoured to be a part of the new series is Kristen Doute.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright — (Photo by: Noam Galai/Bravo)

Kristen Doute — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

While deals are reportedly still being worked out with talent, the reports indicate the series will comprise eight episodes.