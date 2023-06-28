“The Idol” has been whipping up controversy due to its graphic OMG sex scenes, but star Lily-Rose Depp believes that it’s all being blown out of proportion.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia , Depp explained that the nudity in the HBO drama, co-created by The Weeknd, is “really intentional,” and that she never felt uncomfortable while filming.

“For me, the whole character and the show and her arc was really a collaboration through and through,” Depp said.

READ MORE: HBO Denies ‘The Idol’ Season 2 Cancellation Reports Amid Backlash: ‘It Hasn’t Been Determined’

“We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that,” she continued.

“That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning. I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine — I think all the best art is [polarizing],” she added.

“I’ve never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly,” Depp insisted.

READ MORE: ‘The Idol’ Viewers Slam Controversial New Show After The Weeknd Admits ‘It’s Not Going To Be For Everybody’

“And I think the trust that we all built with each other… that can only make for a really safe-feeling set,” she said. “So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.”