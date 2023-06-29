Kim Kardashian wishes things were different.

In a teaser for the next episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star once again gets emotional over her divorce from Kanye West.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Tries Not To Show Her Kids When She’s Upset About Kanye West: ‘I Don’t Want To Be That Person’

The clip features her sister Khloé asking if she’s okay, to which Kim tells her she’s “not okay.”

Crying and wiping away the tears, Kim adds, “I just can’t.”

Next we see Kim in a confessional, opening up about her wish to have her husband back to the way he was when they first got married.

“It’s so different from the person that I married,” she says. “That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

The couple divorced in March 2022 after being married for six years. They have four children together.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Be Kanye West’s ‘Clean-Up Crew’ Anymore: ‘I Just Don’t Have That Energy’

When Kim and Kanye split, the rapper engaged in all manner of erratic behaviour, including online attacks and allegations against her, as well as her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson and others.

“It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew,” Kim said in an episode earlier this season on “The Kardashians”.

She added, “Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance.’ I just don’t have that energy.”