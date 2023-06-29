Kelsea Ballerini had to stop her concert in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday after she was hit in the face by an object mid-show.

The country singer was performing at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden when a gig-goer threw something on stage.

She turned her back to the crowd for a while, before rushing off stage to tend to the injury.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas Admits ‘Tragic’ Kelsea Ballerini Performance Blunder At ACMs Sent Him To Therapy

A fan account shared a video of the incident, begging fans to stop throwing things on stage.

They later tweeted, “What we know at this point is that she is back on stage and okay. But please know that if you do this, you’re the reason why we can’t have caps on our water bottles.”

What we know at this point is that she is back on stage and okay. But please know that if you do this, you’re the reason why we can’t have caps on our water bottles. — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

Ballerini’s incident came just over a week after Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone during a gig in New York City.

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Shares New Picture Of Bruised Eye: ‘Black And Blue Now But Much Better’

She was taken to hospital and had to have stitches, with her since sharing photos of her bruised eye.

She then shared another update, posting: