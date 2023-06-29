Click to share this via email

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu at the "Barbie" pink carpet in Toronto

Canadians are upholding their reputation.

On Wednesday, Canadian actors Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling attended the pink carpet for the Toronto premiere of “Barbie”.

Posing for photos, the two began joking about just how polite the Canadian press photographers were being.

“It’s almost too polite,” Liu said, garnering laughs while wishing things would be “more chaotic.”

Gosling added, “It’s like we’ve done something wrong. Are we in trouble? Is this an intervention?”

Both actors are playing the role of the iconic Ken doll in the new comedy, from director Greta Gerwig.

They’re not the only Canadians in the film either. Michael Cera is starring as the long-forgotten Barbie universe doll Allan.

Co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, along with Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey and many more.

“Barbie” opens in theatres July 21.