“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Taylor Armstrong revealed she’s bisexual during the latest episode of the show.

Armstrong — who was previously a cast member on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — spoke about previously being in a relationship with a woman for five years while she was chatting to newcomer Jennifer Pendantri.

Armstrong dated the woman before she married the late Russell Armstrong in 2005.

Armstrong — who made the comments during a girls trip to a Montana ranch — shared, “Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual probably just because of stereotypes,” ET reported.

“I mean it’s not something I broadcast, but I’m open to all people who have great souls that you can love.”

The reality TV star’s first husband, Russell, died by suicide the same year as their split in 2011. The pair share daughter Kennedy Caroline, 17.

She then married current husband, John Bluher, in 2014.

Armstrong recently made history in the “Housewives” franchise after becoming the first cast member to make the move from one show to another.

Earlier this month, she told ET about joining “RHOC”, “I’m in such a happier place now in my life, I thought it would be fun to just go have fun with the girls and not feel the pressure of my home life and everything.”

However, she did admit, “Walking into an existing cast vs. a cast where we started together has been a bit of a learning curve.

“I’m like, ‘wait, what are you guys mad each other about?!'”