Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all ready for their baby to arrive.

On Wednesday, the star of “The Kardashians” shared new maternity photos in a post on Instagram, and her husband teased that they already know their baby’s name.

In the photos, Kourtney poses by a pool in a pale blue split-thigh dress showing off her growing baby bump.

Barker, who also poses with his wife in several of the photos, wrote in the comments, “I already know his name 😉.”

Kourtney followed it up with another post featuring photos of her and Barker with a drum kit.

The baby name tease comes just days after the couple revealed the sex of their baby in a video on Instagram.

In the video, which was captioned, “🩵or🩷,” Kourtney and Barker sat at a drum kit while the Blink-182 rocker did a drum roll before a set of blue streamers burst out behind them to reveal their baby is male.

The new will be the couple’s first together, though Kourtney shares three children with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares two kids and a stepdaughter with ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney revealed her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert earlier this month, holding up a sign in the audience reading, “Travis I’m pregnant!”