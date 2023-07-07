It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – July 7th, 2023
Taylor Swift – “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”, plus Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (ALBUM)
Raw Alejandro – “Playa Saturno”
The Weeknd, JENNIE, & Lily-Rose Depp – “One Of The Girls”
TXT & Jonas Brothers — “Do It Like That”
FendiDa Rappa & Cardi B — “Point Me 2”
Other noteworthy releases include Dominic Fike — “Sunburn”, Party Next Door – “Resentment”, FIFTY FIFTY and Kalii – “Barbie Dreams”, Anne-Marie – “Trainwreck”
Keep On Your Radar:
Rita Ora – You & I (Album)
Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.
Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)
Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.
Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)
Carly Rae Jepsen’s Side B to her previously released The Loneliest Time titled The Loveliest Time drops in August of 2023.
Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)
Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.
Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)
Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)
She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.