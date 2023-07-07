Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift Drops Her 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' album on this New Music Friday.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – July 7th, 2023

Taylor Swift – “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”, plus Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (ALBUM)

Raw Alejandro – “Playa Saturno”

The Weeknd, JENNIE, & Lily-Rose Depp – “One Of The Girls”

TXT & Jonas Brothers — “Do It Like That”

FendiDa Rappa & Cardi B — “Point Me 2”

Other noteworthy releases include Dominic Fike — “Sunburn”, Party Next Door – “Resentment”, FIFTY FIFTY and Kalii – “Barbie Dreams”, Anne-Marie – “Trainwreck”

Keep On Your Radar:

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)

Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loveliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s Side B to her previously released The Loneliest Time titled The Loveliest Time drops in August of 2023.

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)

She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.