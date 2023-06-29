Click to share this via email

I’m just a kid…

On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her new baby Wren on Instagram, and was really loving his pop-punk hair style.

In the video, Wren is seen being held up and burped by a nurse in his crib, but it was his hair, which appeared to be pushed up in the centre, resembling a mohawk, that got all the attention.

Teigen wrote in the caption, “the hair. simple plan is shaking.”

In the comments, fans were laughing it up at the comparison to the Canadian pop-punk band.

“Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! 🤩🤘Congratulations! ❤️,” the band’s official account wrote in a comment.

Lead singer Pierre Bouvier added, Wait…. Was that a simple plan reference? 🧐. Congratulations!!!!”

Others also commented about the baby boy’s resemblance to his dad, John Legend.

“OMG he looks more like John than John does,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Damn John’s genes are strong asf.”

Teigen and Legend welcomed baby Wren via surrogate on June 19, only five months after the birth of his sister Esti. The couple also share son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7.

Simple Plan, originating out of Montreal, rose up the charts in the early 2000s with classic hits like “Perfect”, “Addicted” and “Welcome to My Life”.