Kim Kardashian is thankful that 2016 Paris robbery happened to her and not one of her sisters.

Kim spoke about the horrific incident — which saw her be held at gunpoint, tied up and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery during Paris Fashion Week — on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians”.

The SKIMS mogul’s mom Kris recalled, “Do you remember when you were robbed in Paris? And you were tied up and thrown into a bathtub and the trauma of that? And I remember you said, ‘Thank god it happened to me because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn’t have been able to survive and it wouldn’t had happened the same way,’ but you handled every situation,” People reported.

Kim responded, “When it was done, I was just like, ‘thank God it was me and not one of my sisters because it would f**k them up for life.'”

An emotional Kris shared, “I don’t know anyone who could’ve handled what you did. I’m so proud of you, every single day, for the way that you live your life. I wish everybody knew how beautiful and delicious your heart is and they would never say one bad thing about you.”

The momager added in a confessional, “When my kids are in pain, I’m in pain. When my kids hurt, I hurt, and I never know what I’m gonna wake up to. It could be greatest day in the world and feeling so blessed to be alive or it could be a little dark and there could be things going on that we can’t control.”

The pair chatted about Kris experiencing guilt about helping launch the family to fame.

Kim insisted, “Thank you, but you live in this guilt, saying ‘I wish I didn’t help my kids get famous.’ You can’t live like that. This is also our journeys, and we wanted this and you just helped us fulfill our dreams and what our potential is.

“Life is about hardships and how you get through them and we know how to get through them. It’s the one thing we do.”

She continued, “The Kardashians, we don’t stoop to anyone’s level and we get through things, and we get through it together. Thank God we have each other, thank God we have that support system, that is what I base a lot of my sanity on.”

Kim said in a confessional then she thinks everything happens for a reason, including that robbery.

“This past year really has been wild for our family but all of this is a part of our journey,” she told the camera. “God makes no mistakes. All of this is happening for us, for the lessons we have to learn here on this planet.”