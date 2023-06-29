Kylie Minogue really wants to collaborate with “The Killers” frontman Brandon Flowers.

The Aussie musician chatted to ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon for her upcoming “One-on-One” special, with the host questioning who she’s dying to team up with.

As Dixon mentioned Lizzo and Lady Gaga, Minogue responded, “Well, both of those for a start. Brandon Flowers has always been on my list, that would be amazing.

“I mean… as soon as I leave this building, I’m going to think of, ‘Oh, that person, that person.'”

Minogue added, “I think you always learn something from a collaboration. And I love that there’s an unspoken understanding and respect between you. I’ve done numerous collaborations that kind of find me as opposed to me finding them. I like that.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the “Padam Padam” hitmaker spoke about teaming up with Dua Lipa. The pair collaborated on “Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)” a couple of years ago.

Minogue gushed of what she loves about her fellow musician: “Well, she’s amazing. She’s got the songs, the voice already is so recognizable. She works hard.

“You know, this hasn’t just been gifted on a plate. And I love seeing that in all, particularly women, performers. You just know it’s that little bit harder. It really is.

“There’s no question about it. So she is dynamite,” she added.

Tune into “One-on-One with Kylie Minogue” airing Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.