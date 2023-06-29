Click to share this via email

It’s good news for Jennifer Lopez fans!

The singer took to social media on Thursday to tease her eagerly anticipated ninth album, This Is Me… Now.

The upcoming release will follow 2002’s This Is Me… Then.

“Album delivery day ✨ #THISISMENOW,” Lopez wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a black and white picture of herself smiling.

The hitmaker looked off camera for the snap, wearing a comfy-looking ensemble and a hat and sunglasses, while holding on to her phone.

Lopez teased the upcoming album in November 2022, marking the 20th anniversary of when she dropped 2002’s This Is Me… Then.

Though she released singles off the successful soundtrack for “Marry Me” last year, Lopez’s last full-length album, A.K.A., came out in 2014.

Lopez and Ben Affleck — who she was previously engaged too, before they split and she ended up marrying him last year — were dating during the production of This Is Me… Then.

She dedicated the album — that featured hits like “Jenny from the Block”, “All I Have”, “I’m Glad” and “Baby I Love U!” — to him upon its release.