First row L to R: LEE JUNG-JAE, LEE BYUNG-HUN, YIM SI-WAN, KANG HA-NEUL, Second row L to R: PARK GYU-YOUNG, PARK SUNG-HOON, JO YU-RI, WI HA-JUN, Third row L to R: YANG DONG-GEUN, KANG AE-SIM, LEE DAVID, LEE JIN-UK

The competition has fully assembled.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the final new cast additions joining Lee Jung-jae in season 2 of the international hit series “Squid Game”.

The new cast members include a range of veteran actors and rising stars in the Korean film and TV industry.

Joining the show are “Sweet Home” star Park Gyu-young, K-pop singer Jo Yu-ri from the group Iz*One, “Move to Heaven” actress Kang Ae-sim, “The Fortress” star Lee David, “Miss Granny star Lee Jin-uk, “Commitment” actor Choi Seung-hyun, “Missing Yoon” actor Roh Jae-won and “D.P” star Won Ji-an.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk is returning to helm the series after its successful first season, with Lee Jungjae back as Seong Gi-hun.

Netflix has previously announced that Lee Byung-hun will return as Front Man, while Wi Ha-joon will reprise the role of Hwang Jun-ho, with Gong Yoo also returning.

Other new additions to the cast are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

Production on the new season of “Squid Game” is expected to begin later this year.

The first season of the show premiered on Netflix in 2021, quickly becoming one of the most-watched shows ever on the platform, amassing over 1.65 billion views within its first 28 days of release, according to the streamer.