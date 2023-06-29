Click to share this via email

Pete Davidson has checked into rehab.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian is working on his mental health and hoping to “get back on track,” a source confirmed to ET.

The source shared, “Pete Davidson has been in rehab and is being treated for mental health issues.

“He can be manic and wasn’t sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track.

“Pete is focusing on himself,” they added.

ET Canada has contacted Davidson’s rep for further comments.

Davidson has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, with him revealing his borderline personality disorder diagnosis in 2017.

Sources told Page Six this week that Davidson had been struggling with his BPD diagnosis, as well as PTSD.

One friend told the publication: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

A source added: “Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.

“He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”