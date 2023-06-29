Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Gosling thinks there’s a strong “Kenergy” in Canada.

The Canadian actor has been busy promoting the eagerly anticipated “Barbie” movie, with him chatting to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey at the Toronto premiere on Wednesday.

As Hickey questioned what the “most Canadian thing about Ken” was, Gosling — who attended the event with his sister Mandi — wasn’t so sure how to answer.

Mandi jumped in, “He’s so polite. He’s so polite He’s so nice. Don’t you know,” as the actor admitted, “I don’t know how to answer that.”

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Arrives In Toronto To Promote ‘Barbie’

Gosling laughed, “There’s just a very strong Kenergy in Canada, and I’m not sure we know why. There’s studies being done,” before adding: “There’s a link between Tim Hortons’ Timbits and ‘Polkadot Door’.”

He joked, “There’s some connection there. But we’re not sure. We’re looking for funding.”

READ MORE: Margot Robbie Reveals The Thing That Would’ve Made Her Reject ‘Barbie’ Role

Gosling was joined at the premiere by fellow Canadian and “Barbie” star Simu Liu.

While posing for photographers, they joked about how polite the Canadian press photographers were being.

“It’s almost too polite,” Liu said, garnering laughs while wishing things would be “more chaotic.”

Gosling added, “It’s like we’ve done something wrong. Are we in trouble? Is this an intervention?”

Both actors are playing the role of the iconic Ken doll in the new comedy, from director Greta Gerwig.

“Barbie” opens in theatres July 21.