O Ken-ada!

The Canadian superstardom was through the roof on Wednesday night at the Toronto promotional roll-out for Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu’s upcoming summer blockbuster, “Barbie”.

The two stars, playing different versions of everyone’s favourite him-bo, Ken, walked the pink carpet at an immersive five-floor fan experience in King Street West.

READ MORE: Simu Liu And Ryan Gosling Joke About The Canadian Press Line Being ‘Too Polite’ At ‘Barbie’ Pink Carpet In Toronto

ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey had the opportunity to interview Liu and came loaded with a fitting question: “If you could pick any other Canadian to play Ken, who would you pick?”

“Oh, that’s a great question. Probably Ryan Reynolds,” responded the Marvel actor, 34. “Let’s get the Ryans.”

Although the Vancouver-born Reynolds wasn’t tapped for “Barbie”, he recently made a big move investing over $200 million in the Formula 1 team, Alpine.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Headlining Celeb Basketball Game In Toronto With Jeremy Lin, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & More

Given that two talented Canadian heartthrobs are playing Ken in the highly-anticipated picture, Hickey asked Liu what the most Canadian thing is about the beloved doll’s portrayal in the movie.

“I think to call Kens polite and to call them Canadian would be giving Kens too much credit,” quipped Liu. “Because Kens don’t start the movie in a particularly empowering place. But maybe they get there near the end. Maybe they’ve become a little bit more Canadian at the end. The most Canadian thing about Kens is that they celebrate each other’s differences, their multiculturalism. And they’re a very accepting group of people for the most part.”

“Barbie” bursts into theatres on July 21.