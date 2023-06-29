Madonna is reportedly back at home.

The 64-year-old pop icon is said to be “home and feeling better” after being discharged from hospital following a health scare that put her in the ICU, the BBC reported.

CNN also reported that, according to a source, that Madonna had been transported back to her New York City home by private ambulance, and Page Six confirmed that an NYPD escort was seen outside her residence.

The news comes after Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, announced that she was delaying her upcoming tour due to her medical condition.

Oseary explained that the singer had developed a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday, which led to a “several day stay” in the ICU.

He added, “Her health is improving, however she is under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

While Oseary did not provide more details, a source told Page Six that Madonna’s illness was serious enough that at one point she became “unresponsive.”

She had also reportedly been intubated for at least one night in hospital, though the source said she was now “alert and recovering.”

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour had been set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.