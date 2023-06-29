Ryan Gosling and his sister Mandi may not have had Barbies in the house growing up, but she knew her brother was the right choice to play Ken immediately.

Mandi was Ryan’s date to Wednesday’s “Barbie” premiere in Toronto, with the pair chatting to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about the eagerly anticipated movie.

As Hickey questioned whether they had a family conference after Ryan was offered the part of Ken to discuss it, Mandi immediately insisted: “It felt like such a no brainer to me. Sorry to interrupt… No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!”

Ryan admitted, “Yeah, I didn’t know,” as his sister continued, “I know. You may not have. So you had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.”

Ryan added, “Wow. That’s beautiful, thanks. Well, she’s my original Barbie.”

Despite her brother’s comment, Mandi admitted she was “that one kid” who “never owned a Barbie,” as Ryan quipped, “Because she was too busy being Barbie… Oh, she was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school.

“She had more meetings than classes. It was Barbie land. When I got to set I was like, ‘This is just like my house.'”

“Barbie” opens in theatres July 21.