Life in plastic isn’t always fantastic.

As Canadian screen stars Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, who both portray versions of Ken in the upcoming summer hit, “Barbie”, hit the pink carpet in Toronto on Wednesday night for the promotional roll-out of the film, ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey was there to capture every moment of it.

Liu opened up to Hickey about the beauty routine he endured to obtain Ken’s super-sleek doll-like appearance: “And, you know, being Barbie, or being Ken or transforming into Ken is no different, obviously, to waxing.”

“Okay, let’s talk about that. Can we? Actually, they did? You did fully wax legs; did you wax your armpits and what all?” quipped Hickey.

“Yeah. Yeah, it was good,” explained Liu. “Was predominantly the legs, was really any part of the body that would show. Yeah, and so that answers your other question, too.”

“But yeah, I know I have a newfound appreciation for anyone that undergoes that, like endures that on a regular, semi-regular basis because that’s serious.”

Earlier, Liu was appreciative of the ‘Barbie’-inspired feisty fashion.

“What I think is happening is that this movie is inspiring everyone to just step into their light, to become their best, brightest versions of themselves. And that’s what we’re seeing, is that everyone is just like embracing their inner Barbie or their inner Ken. And it’s just it’s amazing to witness. I’m looking so looking at everyone and they just look, everyone looks great,” he said.

Canadians can support Gosling and Liu at the box office when “Barbie” paints the silver screen pink on July 21.