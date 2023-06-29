Amid the success of Kylie Minogue’s latest single “Padam Padam”, fans are very excited for her to get back on the road touring again.

The Aussie singer chatted to ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon about a possible upcoming tour, given she’s set to release her 16th studio album Tension in September.

After Minogue compared herself to a dog looking up at a plate of food with the hopes of getting some, Dixon then said: “Well, I’m going to take that as a yes.”

Minogue released her last album Disco in November 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Kylie Minogue Says Pharrell Wrote ‘I Was Gonna Cancel’ To Comfort Her During A Difficult Time

She had her “Infinite Disco” livestream concert at the time, but that’s obviously not the same as performing in front of thousands of fans.

Minogue told Dixon “truthfully” not getting to tour with Disco “could still make me cry.”

The hitmaker added, “So, it is my intention to, as soon as I can, get on the road, my road cases are missing me.

“I’m missing all of it. So, as and when it happens, it’s going to be fun. I can’t even, I’m so looking forward to it!”

Elsewhere in the chat, Minogue revealed she’d love to collaborate with “The Killers” frontman Brandon Flowers.

As Dixon mentioned a potential collab with Lizzo or Lady Gaga, Minogue responded, “Well, both of those for a start. Brandon Flowers has always been on my list, that would be amazing.”

Tune into “One-on-One with Kylie Minogue” airing Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.