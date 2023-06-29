Click to share this via email

It sounds like Madonna really is on the mend.

On Thursday, Rosie O’Donnell shared an update about the pop superstar’s condition after she spent several days in hospital due to a bacterial infection.

“shes feeling good #madonna #love,” O’Donnell wrote, alongside an old photo of them doing a workout.

In the comments, fans sent their well wishes for Madonna’s recovery.

“Im glad she’s gonna be okay. She’s a fighter but that makes her stronger ,” wrote on person.

“Great to hear that Rosie! Thanks for the update! God save the Queen,” said another.

Madonna was reportedly discharged from hospital on Thursday, just days after she was in the ICU due to the medical issue.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, announced that she was delaying her upcoming tour due to her medical condition.

Oseary explained that the singer had developed a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday, which led to a “several day stay” in the ICU.

He added, “Her health is improving, however she is under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour had been set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.