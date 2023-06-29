Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya are back to saving the universe in the latest “Dune: Part Two” trailer, while Austin Butler embarks on a mission to devour their mission.

The trailer for the Warner Bros. sci-fi sequel teases 27-year-old Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as he rallies the Fremen, including Zendaya’s Chani and Javier Bardem’s Stilgar, in their battle against the Harkonnens, the ruthless enemies who destroyed Paul’s family.

‘Dune: Part Two’ — Photo: Warner Bros.

As Paul reunites with Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), the Fremen see him as a prophet, while the galaxy’s emperor (Christopher Walken) enlists Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen to eliminate Paul and the Fremen’s uprising on Arrakis. Florence Pugh also appears as Princess Irulan.

The visually stunning trailer showcases intense desert battles and hints at a climactic duel between Paul and Feyd-Rautha. As the film delves into Paul’s mythic journey of revenge, he must confront the choice between love and the universe’s fate.

“Dune: Part Two” is set to soar into theatres on November 3.