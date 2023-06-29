Taron Egerton is opening up about the “impediments” of social media and how they are “eroding” his personal life.

While announcing that he’ll be signing off of his social platforms “for a while,” the Welsh actor got candid about how scrolling the internet is taking away his “ability to be present.”

“I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that l’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself,” Egerton, 33, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result,” he revealed. “I feel a bit removed from myself.

“And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments to me getting there,” he continued before thanking his followers “for saying such nice things all the time.

“I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while,” the actor concluded. “I’m really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us.”

It appears the “Rocketman” star will be taking a break from social media for the rest of 2023, as he wished his followers “a great rest of your year” in the caption, before offering a suggestion:

“And if you’re anything like me remember to leave your f**king phone in the other room a bit more often.”

Prior to addressing his social media hiatus, Egerton attended Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. He took to Instagram earlier this week to praise Elton John’s performance, gushing over “how good [it] was.”

Egerton portrayed the legendary musician in 2019’s “Rocketman”.

As to what’s next for the actor, Egerton will star in the action-thriller “Carry On” alongside Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson. The film is currently in post-production, as per IMDb.