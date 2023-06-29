If you want to play with Barbies in the Gosling house, you gotta know some ground rules.

Canada’s Ken doll hit the pink carpet in Toronto’s King Street West on Wednesday night for the promotional roll-out of “Barbie”, where he chatted with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about his role as a Barbie dad with his kids.

Hickey wanted to know just how much the 42-year-old dad-of-two steps into the Barbie world when playing with his two daughters, Esmeralda, 8 and Amada, 7.

“Well, then, are you a good Barbie dad? Like, do you get down on the floor? Can you role-play? Because my husband had a really hard time role-playing with the Barbies. Are you good at that?” Hickey asked the Ontario-born Oscar nominee who plays Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the upcoming flick.

“Well, you have to know because my kids, their Barbies aren’t even named Barbie. They have all their own names. Very complicated lives,” explained Gosling, who shares his two daughters with fellow actor Eva Mendes.

“Backstories, interrelationships, history. Yeah. You got to know it all,” he continued. “Because if you don’t, because if you are playing with two that are estranged now, for some reason.”

“Maybe they had a fight last weekend,” added his sister, Mandi, who accompanied her brother at the pink-tastic affair.

“They don’t even talk. You know? And by the way, he works at a grocery store, okay? He’s not a fireman. Get out of here. You got to know.”

“Barbie” comes to life in theatres on July 21.