Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who stars as Destiny in “The Idol” — Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) manager — opens up on why co-creator Sam Levinson took over the much-discussed series and the likelihood of a second season.

If it weren’t for Levinson overhauling the show, Randolph wouldn’t be one of the only stabilizing individuals surrounding Depp’s sexualized pop star character. In the original version, helmed by Amy Seimetz, the actress’ role didn’t exist, she revealed to Variety, until it was scrapped and Levinson took over and hand-picked the star.

Randolph explained that Levinson re-worked the project next to the Weeknd to help bring the musician-turned-actor and series creator’s vision to life.

“What I was told was at the end of the day, Abel had a vision for it and wanted to see it through,” Randolph, 37, told the publication. “He wanted Sam to be more than just executive. He wanted him to do it – which lucked out for me, because I got to work with Sam.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny in “The Idol”. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

“But also, this happens all the time,” the “High Fidelity” star noted. “All the time! I’ve had things where I’ve been let go because they changed the concept, or they changed the lead person — and then I no longer fit into that show.

“Being completely transparent, there were no red flags because to me, that made sense – Abel had a vision that didn’t get executed, he wanted to make sure he really believed in it, he wanted to make sure it’s done how he sees it, so he got Sam on board to do it himself,” she continued, referencing the controversy that began before the show premiered after Rolling Stone reported claims of a toxic work environment and called Levinson’s version “twisted torture porn.”

Despite the controversy, Randolph said she “never ever saw anything” toxic and if she did “see anyone being mistreated,” she “would have said something, or would have walked off that set.”

As for “The Idol”‘s future — which has not yet been announced amid the show’s backlash — Randolph feels confident that a second season will see the light of day.

“I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series,” the actress shared. “HBO has been very happy with it — so much so that there were rumours that we were canceled, and then HBO went on Twitter, which I think they rarely do.

“Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy,” she added.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny in “The Idol”. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Hinting at the season finale — airing Saturday, July 2nd — Randolph teased that fans will be surprised by how the tables will turn, noting that it’ll be “a really exciting setup of entering into Season 2.

“A lot of subtleties have been put into place that if people go back once it ends and rewatch it, there have been many Easter eggs and some stuff put in there that sets things up for Season 2,” she explained. “To me, Sam is a genius. There is no way that HBO would be so hyped and excited about this project if this was going to be a surface soft porn TV show. That’s not his M.O.”