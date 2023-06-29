Nicki had previously made headlines when she expressed her displeasure when her chart-topping song "Super Freaky" was moved from the rap category to pop, despite similar songs remaining in the rap category. "Super Freaky" should have 100 percent been nominated for Best Rap Song of the Year.

Nicki Minaj is preparing to stomp her heels into the hip-hop world once again.

The 40-year-old rap princess took to Twitter on Thursday to spill the details of her latest album, “Pink Friday 2”, hitting on shelves and streaming platforms on November 17, 2023.

The social media album announcement was accompanied by a snap of Minaj from her “Pink Friday” photoshoot, the star’s first major-label album, released almost 13 years ago in 2010.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Voices Support For 14-Year-Old Boy Who Killed His Mom’s Attacker, Offers To Pay College Tuition

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date… pic.twitter.com/lX5iQXYAbG — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 29, 2023

“Pink Friday” was a landmark moment for Minaj, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 with opening sales of 375,000 copies sold in the United States.

The tweet, which is blowing up on Twitter with a current stat of 147k likes and 33k retweets, was immediately eaten up by her dedicated fanbase, which she calls Barbs – short form for Barbies.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie’ Movie: Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Drop ‘Barbie World’ Music Video

In the tweet, the multi-platinum musician revealed that she has moved the album date a bit but reassured her fans that it will be “well worth the wait.”

“I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me,” gushed the “Super Bass” singer to her supporters.

Minaj ended the tweet by revealing touring plans beginning in the first quarter of 2024.