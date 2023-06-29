It’s a battle of the ages.

Greta Gerwig’s campy comedy-adventure, “Barbie”, and Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb drama, “Oppenheimer”, are duelling each other at the box office for the top spot on the July 21-23 weekend, but it appears the plastic and petite doll may be taking the first place prize, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Early tracking reports have officially hit the news stream three weeks before the two films get head-to-head at the domestic ticket booth.

Warner Bros. will be pleased to discover that “Barbie”, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, is looking at a peachy $70-$80 million domestic opening, although the studio is playing it a little safe by predicting a $60 million debut.

Universal and Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”, which stars Cillian Murphy as the man behind the atom bomb, is looking to catch $40 million at the domestic box office, which is commendable for an R-rated, three-hour drama targeting adults, although it still stands as one of Nolan’s lowest opening weekend ever.

With “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” also opening domestically on July 12, the summer cinema will be sizzling with the competition.