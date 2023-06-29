Margot Robbie is news anchor Barbie.

While appearing on Australia’s “The Project” to promote the highly anticipated “Barbie” film, the Australian actress put on her news-reading voice and delivered a “perfect news reading,” as one of the talk show co-hosts critiqued.

Since Barbie can do anything, Robbie — who stars as the iconic doll in the Greta Gerwig film — was put on the spot when she was asked to look at camera four and read a story off the teleprompter about whether Barbie-mania will lead to a baby name boom — a “Barbara” comeback.

Watch Robbie transform into news reading Barbie on cue in the video below.