Geraldo Rivera is unplugging from Fox News.

The longtime political activist and news commentator, 79, announced that he officially quit Fox News on Thursday via a Twitter vid.

READ MORE: Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Slams Trump For Tweet Inciting Violence: ‘What Is This, 6th Grade?’

“Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories,” captioned the Brooklyn-born journalist of the clip, which sees him enjoying a boat ride.

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

“The Five” is Fox News’ daily roundtable political commentary show, which features an ever-changing ensemble of news personalities.

News of his firing from the primetime slot hit the news waves last week after several contentious on-air conflicts with fellow panellists Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters.

READ MORE: Geraldo Rivera Apologizes To Bette Midler For Alleged Groping

Rivera, a Fox News contributor since 2001, confirmed the split from the network program on Twitter last week, stating that his final scheduled appearance would be on June 29 and June 30.

“It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity,” he added. “Being odd man out isn’t always easy.”