Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi took their son Legendary Love on a day trip to the magical world of Disneyland to celebrate his first birthday.

The “Selling Sunset” star documented their day at the theme park — which they travelled to in a party bus — and took to Instagram on Wednesday to share footage, including a sweet video of the trio riding the Mad Tea Party attraction, along with a clip of Cannon kissing her forehead.

Another video saw Tiesi holding her baby boy in their matching Disney-themed outfits.

“First trip to Disney was a success,” she captioned the post.

While visiting the theme park, Legendary also got to meet Mickey Mouse, in which Cannon filmed the interaction in a separate video.

Tiesi also shared a series of photos on her page, including snapshots of the family posing in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“Disney was Magical. My son I truly don’t know how I did life without you. You are my everything,” she captioned the post. “Daddy and I love you more than we could ever put into words. Happy birthday my sweet angel. You are Mommy’s baby FOREVER.”

Last weekend, Cannon and Tiesi also celebrated their son’s milestone birthday with a hip-hop-themed party inspired by Notorious B.I.G.

The reality star shared photos of the day and even spoke to People about the party, telling the outlet that it “was based around his name, Legendary.”

“We wanted the theme to include all of the hip-hop legends of our time!” she said.

Legendary is one of Cannon’s 12 children, while the one-year-old is Tiesi’s only child.