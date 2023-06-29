Apple TV+ has unveiled a sneak peek of the highly anticipated third season of “The Morning Show,” featuring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The new season, set to premiere globally on September 13, 2023, promises to deliver gripping drama as the future of the network hangs in the balance. A tech titan’s interest in UBA sends shockwaves through the newsroom, leading to unexpected alliances and the weaponization of private truths. Loyalties are tested, and everyone must confront their core values.

Directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with showrunner Charlotte Stoudt at the helm, the 10-episode season has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies. The critically acclaimed series, which won Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards, is produced by Media Res and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg, Aniston, Witherspoon, and others.

“The Morning Show” streams exclusively on Apple TV+.