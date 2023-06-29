Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are officially a family of four. The 35-year-old “Twilight” alum took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to announce that she and her 44-year-old husband welcomed a baby boy a few weeks ago.

“A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life,” Reed wrote alongside a pic of the newborn holding her finger while lying on her chest. “Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size.

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world,” Reed continued. “I wanted to share first so I can say thank you so much in advance for honouring those boundaries, and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE.”

Reed concluded her post by thanking her midwife, doctor and birth photographer.

Photo: Instagram/ NikkiReed

The newborn marks Reed and the “Vampire Diaries” star’s second child together following the birth of their daughter, Bodhi, in 2017.

The actors, who tied the knot in 2015, first announced their second little one was on the way in January.

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!” Somerhalder captioned a photo of Reed holding their daughter atop her baby bump. “Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

Added the actor, “All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

As for the expectant actress, she told her Instagram followers, “2023 celebrating life. Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift. As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honouring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :).”

