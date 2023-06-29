Jada Pinkett Smith’s forthcoming memoir, Worthy, will clear the air on several rumours and assumptions made about her over the years.

In other words, a reclamation of her narrative, which she described to People as “an adventure, a search for love and self-worth.

“I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I’ve participated in, the falsehoods about myself,” Pinkett Smith, 51, told the outlet. “In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey. I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright.”

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Alongside Son Jaden Following ‘Red Table Talk’ Cancellation

The actress noted that there’s many people who “really don’t” know her journey, even if they think they do because of her talk show, “Red Table Talk”.

Speaking of “RTT”, the talk show host provided an update on its status after the show went on hiatus, then got cancelled due to the Facebook Watch shut down.

“It’s definitely coming back,” she teased. “We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us. And we have some interesting avenues that we’re looking at now. You know me, I’m always looking for the next innovative thing.

“There’s been so much about my journey that I haven’t really been able to share on a format like ‘RTT'”, she said of her decision to finally release Worthy, which she began writing back in December 2021, before rumours surrounding her and Will Smith’s marriage, and before the 2022 Oscars controversy.

The TV personality, who says her book will cover “everything,” decided to begin the writing process after receiving advice from above.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Has A ‘Powerful’ Memoir On The Way, Chronicles Her ‘Difficult But Riveting’ Life Journey

“It was like divine advice,” she told People with a laugh. “It was just like, the idea of being willing to take full responsibility for my story, through and through. And doing it with grace and love. For myself and for others.”

She also explained the meaning behind the book’s title: Worthy.

“Because the journey itself is worthy. Every journey. And we’re all worthy while we’re in it, you know? And I think a lot of times so many of us lose the idea of our own self-worth,” the “Girls Trip” star shared. “I wanted to write about my journey to self-worth in a real way. And it’s been a real struggle, and I think that that will be the part that will be most surprising to the reader.”

Pinkett Smith also unveiled the cover of her book — a portrait of herself, made up of thousands of images of the actress — in an Instagram post on Thursday.

READ MORE: Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Joined By Family In First Red Carpet Together Since Oscars Drama

“This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative. My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths,” she wrote in the caption.

“My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal and self reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness,” she continued, giving fans insight as to what they can expect from her memoir. “My hope is that through the exploration of my own tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, that we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all…Worthy.”

Worthy is set to release on October 17.