Sarah Jessica Parker is getting real on aging in Hollywood.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, the “And Just Like That” star recalled how her looks contributed to getting cast in a major role as one of Steve Martin’s onscreen love interests way back at the beginning of her career.

“When I was cast in ‘L.A. Story’, it was as if Steve Martin was saying, ‘I think you’re attractive, you can play these kinds of parts,” she explained, noting that she landed the part of the young model after doing a screen test with Martin, who not only starred as the TV weatherman who pursued romance with her character, but also wrote the screenplay.

While commenting on her looks, Parker joked that she’s “presentable,” before revealing: “I don’t really like looking at myself… I mean, I think I’m fine.”

The 58-year-old admitted that she thinks about getting cosmetic surgery “all the time,” but joked that the reason she hasn’t gotten any major face lifts or botox is because “people would be like, ‘Well, you not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.’

“But I do understand why people make the choice, because there is so much emphasis put on … primarily women about looks,” she told Stern. “I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door.”