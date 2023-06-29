Roadside Attractions has released the trailer for “Dreamin’ Wild”, the upcoming biographical music-drama that tells a moving story about prevailing against all odds.

Based on the true story of love and redemption, “Dreamin’ Wild” is “about what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family when the album he and his brother recorded as teens was rediscovered after thirty years of obscurity and was suddenly hailed by music critics as a lost masterpiece,” as per the official synopsis. “While the album’s rediscovery brings hopes of second chances, it also brings long-buried emotions as Donnie (Casey Affleck), his wife Nancy (Zooey Deschanel), brother Joe (Walton Goggins), and father Don Sr. (Beau Bridges) come to terms with the past and their newly found fame.

Academy award-winning Affleck stars as the adult version of Donnie while Noah Jupe portrays teenage Donnie. Jack Dylan Grazer also stars in the film as teenage Joe, plus Chris Messina, whose character discovers the 1979 debut album in the film.

“It really just blew my mind,” Messina says of Dreamin’ Wild in the trailer.

Written and directed by Academy award-winner and Emmy-nominated, Bill Pohlad, the film features original music by Donnie Emerson, including the song “Baby”, which was originally released in ’79 and now has over 30 million+ streams on Spotify.

The soundtrack for “Dreamin’ Wild” will be available via Light in the Attic on digital on August 4, along with a re-release of the original 1979 Dreamin’ Wild album and the collection Still Dreamin’ Wild: The Lost Recordings 1979-81.

“Dreamin’ Wild” hits theatres on August 4.