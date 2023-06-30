Olivia Rodrigo is back with her new single “Vampire”.

Fans have been waiting patiently for Rodrigo’s latest release, with her dropping the song and moody music video on Friday.

Rodrigo belts out the brutal lyrics in the vid, with her being hit by a falling light at one point and being covered in blood while an audience watches on. She ends up running from a bunch of security guards before flying into the air.

Rodrigo wrote on Twitter of the track, “Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache.

“It’s one of my favourite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. im so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life.”

Lyrics include, “I’ve made some real big mistakes/ You make the worst one look fine/ I should have known it was strange/ You only come out at night.

“I used to think I was smart/ But you made me look so naive/ The way you sold me for parts/ You sunk your teeth into me/ Blood sucker, fame f**ker/ Bleeding me dry like a god d**n vampire,” she sings, appearing to take a swipe at an ex who took advantage of her.

Rodrigo is set to release her second album, Guts, on September 8.

It’s been more than two years since her debut studio album Sour topped charts around the world.